World News

U.S. Shale Is Now Cash Flow Neutral

By

BFP Staff

Thursday, December 22, 2016

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

The IEA says that in the third quarter of 2016, the U.S. shale industry became cash flow neutral for the first time ever. That isn’t a typo. For years, the drilling boom was done with a lot of debt, and the revenues earned from steadily higher levels of output were not enough to cover the cost of drilling, even when oil prices traded above $100 per barrel in the go-go drilling days between 2011 and 2014. Even when U.S. oil production hit a peak at 9.7 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2015, the industry did not break even. Indeed, shale companies were coming off of one of their worst quarters in terms of cash flow in recent history.

More...

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check

By

BFP Staff

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

By By James Stafford of Oilprice.com

The collapse of oil prices has forced the U.S. shale industry to slash production costs. In order to improve the “breakeven” costs for the average shale well, the industry has deployed three general strategies: improving techniques and technology, such as drilling longer laterals or using more frac sand; focusing drilling on the sweet spots; and demanding lower prices from oilfield service companies. All three of those strategies led to a decline in the breakeven price for a shale wells.

More...

6th Luxor African Film Festival (LAFF)

By

BFP Staff

Thursday, December 1, 2016

By Sherif Awad

Scriptwriter Sayed Fouad, LAFF president, said that the festival will close the film reception for its 6th edition (March 2017) on December 15. He also added that LAFF received so far 256 films (fiction / documentary / short). The selection committee headed by scriptwriter Ateya El-Dardeery and the membership of directors Ahmed Rashwan and Mohamed Kamel; writer Naglaa El-Hediny; film critics Farouk Abdel-Khalik and Sherif Awad and Mostafa Hany is completing its viewing that began early October 2016.

More...

Why Mexico’s Oil Reform Is A Huge Opportunity For Investors

By

BFP Staff

Wednesday, November 23, 2016

By James Stafford of Oilprice.com

When a massive country de-nationalizes its entire energy sector and opens its oil and gas doors for the first time ever to foreign companies, the opportunities are staggering.

Welcome to the ‘new’ Mexico, and welcome to the early stages of an oil and gas game that will be bigger—from an investor’s perspective—than anything in history.

Mexico’s move to implement historic energy reform legislation in December 2013, and follow-up legislation in 2014 that further solidified the comprehensive de-nationalization, provides an unprecedented opportunity for oil companies looking to tap into Mexico’s huge energy potential.

More...

I STRONGLY DISAGREE WITH WHAT YOU SAY—-BUT I WILL DEFEND TO MY DEATH YOUR RIGHT TO SAY IT

By

BFP Staff

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

By Alan Seaman

The articles I will be sending from Costa Rica are not written for entertainment or amusement. My goal is to save Panama from the fate that has befallen Costa Rica & our neighbors to the North. Of course, only YOU can do that. Although millions have died in their efforts to re-write history, the fact remains that HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF. One of the many books that enlightened me was Richard Nixon’s 1999. It was interesting to read what an ex-President thought would be the future in 20 years, & be able to compare it to what actually happened. But the lesson I learned is that America’s greatest fault is its short-sightedness. The actions of America’s leaders (both private & public) are focused upon QUARTERS. Private investments & public policies are typically predicated upon corporate quarterly reports & 3-month reports of Government statistics.

More...

Valentin at the Met: The Burdens of Existence

By

BFP Staff

Monday, November 21, 2016

By Dr. Sam Ben-Meir

Currently on display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art is the first-ever exhibition devoted to the work of Valentin De Boulogne (1591-1632), a French baroque painter known chiefly as one of the great caravaggisti – the followers of Caravaggio. Valentin thoroughly absorbed the artistic revolution initiated by Caravaggio, tenebrism, with its enhanced chiaroscuro, working from live models, dispensing with preparatory drawings, and emphasizing interiors and interiority.

More...

Life

Totó La Momposina y Berklee College of Music

By

admin

Friday, September 2, 2016

Boston,

Boston, MA,. Totó La Momposina compuso la canción “Oye Manita” para su amiga la cantadora y también compositora Estefanía Caicedo. La cantadora Estefanía se solía presentar regularmente con su grupo de música y danzas en dos lugares de la ciudad de Cartagena de Indias: “La Piragua y La Quemada”. En el año de 1992 Totó invitó a Estefanía a participar como cantadora en su gira por Europa, la cual realizaron con éxito. “Oye Manita” es una canción que habla de la hermandad de dos Cantadoras.

Santiago Giraldo advances at 250 ATP Bangkok

By

admin

Tuesday, September 27, 2011

(BFP)Number 52 of the world, Giraldo had a good debut yesterday against Dudi Sela of Israel, winning 6-2, 6-3. Santiago Giraldo advances at first round of ATP 250 Bangkok. This is the second match against Dudi Sela, the first was in 2010 where the winner was Sela.

Medical News

Vitamin C: If It’s Good For Gorillas Why Not Us

By

Dr. Gifford Jones

Thursday, October 21, 2010

Are you headed for a heart attack because of “marginal scurvy”, a condition resulting from a lack of vitamin C? Moreover, if vitamin C is sound medicine for gorillas, why isn’t it good for us? And in the 16th century, why did the ship’s cat survive long sea voyages when its sailors died from scurvy?

Today, we know that sailors of old, lacking vitamin C, died of this preventable disease. A shortage of fresh fruit in their diet resulted in degeneration of blood vessels, hemorrhage and death.

Automotive News

Networked Devices Spread Your Photos, Music Around

By

Jim Bray

Thursday, December 16, 2010

Media servers are becoming popular in this age of wireless home networks, delivering audio and video content from a computer or the Internet to whatever device you may want to use, within reason.

I usually use such devices to stream music, because most of the videos I watch are on Blu-ray and no matter how much hype you hear about downloads taking over, there are still bandwidth and file compatibility issues. I admit reluctantly to accessing YouTube and its ilk for some casual viewing sometimes, but media servers are increasingly playing back music in other rooms of my house.